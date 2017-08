Only thing missing from this one was an email from a Nigerian prince who needs help depositing money and would you be so kind to please provide your bank account information so he may deposit hundreds of millions of dollars. This is a new way to go along with the “IRS Scam” where someone calls you up, which the real IRS does not do, to say you better pay up or you’re going to jail.

Thanks to KCBS-TV in Los Angeles for the story HERE. Have a great day and don’t fall for it.

Chick-Fil-A Manager Conned Out Of Cash