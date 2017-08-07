Classic Rock Almanac August 7, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson celebrates his 59th birthday today.

What group was Dickinson in before Iron Maiden? a) Delilah

b) The Catherine Wheel

c) Saxon

d) Samson

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-KISS singer-bassist Gene Simmons becomes the latest rock star to get into the reality show game, as Gene Simmons Family Jewels debuts.

1997-Billy Joel joins Garth Brooks during the country singer’s free concert in New York’s Central Park. They do “Ain’t Goin Down (Til the Sun Comes Up),” “New York State of Mind” and “You May Be Right.”

1997-Guitarist Marc Ford leaves The Black Crowes.

1991-Charges of assault and property damage are filed against Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose in connection with a riot during a show in St. Louis.

1987-An LA judge throws out an 18-month-old lawsuit against Ozzy Osbourne filed by the parents of a teen who killed himself while listening to Ozzy’s “Suicide Solution.”

1979-A fan steals a car outside a Marshall Tucker Band show in Long Beach, California and drives it through two metal exit doors and a concrete wall.

1974-J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf marries actress Faye Dunaway in Beverly Hills. (The union lasts five years.)

1972-The Rolling Stones are profiled in Newsweek.

1970-Ex-Chicken Shack singer-keyboardist Christine Perfect joins Fleetwood Mac. She marries the band’s bassist and takes the name Christine McVie.

1965-“Help” by The Beatles is the top debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering at number-41. It will hit the top spot on September 4th.

1957-John Lennon plays the Cavern Club for the first time with his skiffle group, The Quarry Men. Though he had already joined the group, Paul McCartney misses the show because he’s away at scout camp.