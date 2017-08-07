Fans Hold Memorial In Honor Of Chester Bennington

Linkin Park fans have not been afraid to show their grief since the death of co-frontman, Chester Bennginton, last month. Last night in Downtown LA, a fan-organized memorial took place, featuring bands covering the music of the late singer and raising money for charity. The event was so huge that Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn retweeted videos from the memorial and thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support.

Looked at my mentions and found hundreds of images you guys posted to send us love. Incredible.… https://t.co/3Fom8qRLoW — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) August 7, 2017

Not only was this memorial held to honor Chester and his life, but the event also helped raise money for Beyond Blue, an organization that tackles the different angles of mental health, and Music for Relief, a charity founded by Linkin Park that focuses on protecting the environment and providing aid to those affected by natural disasters. Check out how amazing these Linkin Park fans are here.