Fans Hold Memorial In Honor Of Chester Bennington

August 7, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: chester bennington, linkin park, Memorial
Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage (Getty Images)

Linkin Park fans have not been afraid to show their grief since the death of co-frontman, Chester Bennginton, last month. Last night in Downtown LA, a fan-organized memorial took place, featuring bands covering the music of the late singer and raising money for charity. The event was so huge that Linkin Park members Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn retweeted videos from the memorial and thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support.

Not only was this memorial held to honor Chester and his life, but the event also helped raise money for Beyond Blue, an organization that tackles the different angles of mental health, and Music for Relief, a charity founded by Linkin Park that focuses on protecting the environment and providing aid to those affected by natural disasters. Check out how amazing these Linkin Park fans are here.

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live