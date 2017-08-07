Phil Spector Goes Full Star Trek…

I’m a huge fan of Phil Spector’s records. The Righteous Brother’s “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and The Ronettes”‘ Be My Baby” are two of the coolest records ever made and the list of all his hits (and even some of his misses) is, to say the least, impressive. But all that aside, Mr. Spector was always one strange, strange, dude.

And as you’re probably aware, he was convicted of the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson and won’t even be eligible for parole for another twelve years (which will make him 89 years old at that time). So what’s he been doing in prison? Well, it looks he might be getting ready to audition for a new “Star Trek” or “Lord of The Rings” movie. Click HERE to check out his new look…