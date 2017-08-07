Phil Spector Goes Full Star Trek…

August 7, 2017 4:47 PM
Photo by Nick Ut - Pool via Getty Images

I’m a huge fan of Phil Spector’s records. The Righteous Brother’s “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and The Ronettes”‘ Be My Baby” are two of the coolest records ever made and the list of all his hits (and even some of his misses) is, to say the least, impressive. But all that aside, Mr. Spector was always one strange, strange, dude.

And as you’re probably aware, he was convicted of the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson and won’t even be eligible for parole for another twelve years (which will make him 89 years old at that time). So what’s he been doing in prison? Well, it looks he might be getting ready to audition for a new “Star Trek”  or “Lord of The Rings” movie. Click HERE to check out his new look…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live