Surgeons Like To Rock In O.R.

August 7, 2017 11:43 AM
A recent survey finds that 90% of surgeons like to rock out while they’re operating. Apparently a scalpel just isn’t “heavy metal” enough for them. Here’s the top ten songs that they like to hear in the O.R.

  1. Scorpions – “Rock You Like a Hurricane”
  2. Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child o’ Mine”
  3. Ted Nugent – “Just What the Doctor Ordered”
  4. The Doors – “Break on Through (To the Other Side)”
  5. The Rolling Stones – “Paint It Black”
  6. Led Zeppelin – “Whole Lotta Love”
  7. Queen – “We Will Rock You”
  8. AC/DC – “Back in Black”
  9. Eric Clapton – “Cocaine”
  10. Jimi Hendrix – “The Wind Cries Mary”

Read the full article HERE

I didn’t expect Humble Pie’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor” to make the list, but it would have been funny!

