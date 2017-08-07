Surgeons Like To Rock In O.R.

A recent survey finds that 90% of surgeons like to rock out while they’re operating. Apparently a scalpel just isn’t “heavy metal” enough for them. Here’s the top ten songs that they like to hear in the O.R.
- Scorpions – “Rock You Like a Hurricane”
- Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child o’ Mine”
- Ted Nugent – “Just What the Doctor Ordered”
- The Doors – “Break on Through (To the Other Side)”
- The Rolling Stones – “Paint It Black”
- Led Zeppelin – “Whole Lotta Love”
- Queen – “We Will Rock You”
- AC/DC – “Back in Black”
- Eric Clapton – “Cocaine”
- Jimi Hendrix – “The Wind Cries Mary”
I didn’t expect Humble Pie’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor” to make the list, but it would have been funny!