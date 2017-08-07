Surgeons Like To Rock In O.R.

A recent survey finds that 90% of surgeons like to rock out while they’re operating. Apparently a scalpel just isn’t “heavy metal” enough for them. Here’s the top ten songs that they like to hear in the O.R.

Scorpions – “Rock You Like a Hurricane” Guns N’ Roses – “Sweet Child o’ Mine” Ted Nugent – “Just What the Doctor Ordered” The Doors – “Break on Through (To the Other Side)” The Rolling Stones – “Paint It Black” Led Zeppelin – “Whole Lotta Love” Queen – “We Will Rock You” AC/DC – “Back in Black” Eric Clapton – “Cocaine” Jimi Hendrix – “The Wind Cries Mary”

I didn’t expect Humble Pie’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor” to make the list, but it would have been funny!