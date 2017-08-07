The Daily Cut: The Police “Message in a Bottle”

The Police: “Message in a Bottle”

ALBUM: Reggatta de Blanc

YEAR: 1979

WRITER: Sting

Although it was a Top 5 single in many countries, the U.S. wasn’t one of them. It only reached number-74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drummer Stewart Copeland thinks very highly of “Message in a Bottle.” He said just how highly, and how the song came about. “I believe The Police’s finest hour. We just played it around and around, I think, three or four times, just kept playing and kept building up momentum and miraculously, the tempo stayed more or less the same. And then we cut together sections of the different things and put it together to create that track, and then overdubbed all kinds of drum parts and guitar parts. It was sort of like the ‘Good Vibrations’ of The Police, where we discovered overdubbing and everything.”

The Police ended their 2007 and 2008 reunion tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 7th, 2008.