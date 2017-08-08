3rd Generation Of Being A Fireman

A little personal story HERE, when I first moved to Cleveland in 1998, I decided to rent a house across the street from Avon Village School just off Detroit Road. So right after I signed my one year lease, I saw this sign that advertised “cold beer to go”. So since I had none back downtown at Reserve Square where I was temporarily staying, thought I’d go venture down Detroit Road since that sign was talking to me. So I go down to this white house, very east side looking joint where there’s a bar with those padded, spinning seats to cop a squat. Bellied up to a guy and said “Hi my name is Tim”. The guy says “funny so is mine”. And met the Avon born and raised and still lives there Tim Smith. Who then introduces me to the proprietor Frank Root Sr. The Frank half of Frank and Ellie’s bar. And have been a faithful patron there ever since.

Frank is also the town’s (now city of 28,000 people and still growing) first fire chief of Avon since it was a volunteer force ages ago. Now meet Frank’s son, Frank III, who followed in his dad’s footsteps to run the fire department. The Lorain Morning Journal has the very cool, historical story about this and thanks to them for letting me share it.

Have a great day.