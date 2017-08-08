Classic Rock Almanac August 8, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Thirty years ago today (August 8th, 1987), on The Edge‘s 26th birthday, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” became U2’s second single to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100.

What was their first number-one? a) “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

b) “New Year’s Day”

c) “With or Without You”

d) “Where the Streets Have No Name”

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bad Company reunites for a one-off show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida. It’s the first time since 1999 that all the living original members — singer Paul Rodgers, guitarist Mick Ralphs and drummer Simon Kirke — have performed together.

2000-David Crosby, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Warren Zevon, former Eagles Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt play the first of two concerts at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium to raise money for Fred Walecki, a local music store owner stricken with cancer.

1987-U2‘s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” reaches number-one on the Billboard singles chart.

1986-David Crosby is released from prison after serving time for drug and weapons possession.

1981-The Replacements make their recording debut on local Minneapolis label TwinTone Records with a single of “I’m in Trouble” b/w “If Only You Were Lonely.”

1976-The band Boston releases the album Boston.

1974-Eric Clapton‘s chart-topping comeback album, 461 Ocean Boulevard (which contains “I Shot the Sheriff”), is certified gold.

1973-Wings drummer Denny Seiwell and guitarist Henry McCulloch opt out of the group one day before they are scheduled to leave for Lagos, Nigeria with Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine to record Band on the Run.

1970-Creedence Clearwater Revival releases “Looking Out My Back Door” as a single.

1969-The Beatles‘ Abbey Road cover photo is shot in London. It’s full of what some fans believe are coded clues tied to the “Paul Is Dead” controversy. Two examples: he’s seen in bare feet and holding a cigarette in the “wrong” hand, and the Volkswagen Beetle with the “28-IF” license plate.

1966-Three days after its British release, The Beatles‘ Revolver album comes out in the U.S.

1964-Another Side of Bob Dylan is released.

BIRTHDAYS