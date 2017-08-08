New Book On Pink Floyd Warts And All

August 8, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: int the pink, nick sedgwick, Pink Floyd, roger waters

Roger Waters is getting a book published, “In The Pink (Not A Hunting Memoir), that the band didn’t want published in 1975 because it was a little too honest look behind the scenes. Roger was great friends with the author, Nick Segdwick who had total access to the band. Segdwick died in 2011, and his wish that Floyd fans could read his work is now being honored by Waters.

Read about it or purchase HERE

All proceeds go to Sedgwicks’ family, so this is no cash grab, though this may be a way for Waters to get out the word that he wasn’t the only crabby guy in the band.

 

