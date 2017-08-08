The Daily Cut: U2 “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

U2: “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

ALBUM: The Joshua Tree



YEAR: 1987



WRITER: Music: U2; Lyrics: Bono

Topped the Billboard Hot 100.

U2 guitarist The Edge recalls that when they left the studio after recording The Joshua Tree, they knew which two songs were the standouts, but still thought they could have improved the album as a whole. “I remember feeling that we had a few really strong tunes on the album alright. I think we all recognized that ‘With or Without You’ and ‘Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’ were great tunes, but I actually remember feeling a little disappointed that we hadn’t managed to push up some of the other tunes – the ones kind of on side two – and that I left feeling that we could have made an even better record.”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 30 years ago today (August 8th, 1987). The Edge (a.k.a. David Evans) also celebrates his 56th birthday today.