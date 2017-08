Listen to Paula Balish for your chance to win tickets to see legendary member of the E Street Band, star of the Sopranos and host of The Underground Garage Little Steven and The Disciples at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park October 6th at 8pm. Tickets are on sale Saturday, August 12th at 10am/ PRESALE is Thursday August 10th at 10am until Friday, August 11th at 10pm.

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.