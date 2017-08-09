Classic Rock Almanac August 9, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Grateful Dead founding singer and guitarist Jerry Garcia died on August 9th, 1995.

In which successful 1977 movie did Garcia appear as an extra in a crowd scene? a) Star Wars

b) Smokey and the Bandit

c) Close Encounters of the Third Kind

d) Saturday Night Fever

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-A one-day Ozzfest is staged at Pizza Hut Park in Dallas. Ozzy Osbourne is joined on the bill by Metallica, Serj Tankian, Hellyeah, Jonathan Davis of Korn, Sevendust, Drowning Pool and an all-star tribute to Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

1995-Grateful Dead singer-guitarist Jerry Garcia dies of a heart attack while in drug rehab. He was 53.

1978-Blues legend Muddy Waters performs at a White House picnic for President Jimmy Carter.

1975-Bad Company, The Eagles, Roger Daltrey, Joan Baez and Stevie Wonder are winners at the first Rock Music Awards, a short-lived Don Kirshner production meant to rival The Grammys.

1975-The Eagles finally crack the British charts with “One of These Nights.” None of the Hall of Fame band’s previous singles-even the U-S number-one “Best of My Love”-had done anything on The Beatles‘ and The Rolling Stones‘ home turf

1973-Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine leave for Lagos, Nigeria to record Wings‘ Band on the Run album without guitarist Henry McCullough and drummer Denny Seiwell, who had both abruptly quit the band.

1971-Elton John records “Tiny Dancer.”

1969-Jethro Tull‘s second album, Stand Up, tops the U-K album chart.

1962-Robert Zimmerman legally changes his name to Bob Dylan.

BIRTHDAYS