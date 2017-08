John Lennon was upset with his ex-wife Cynthia when he typed her a nasty letter in 1975. He also sent the letter to a magazine which never published it. Now you can own it in an online auction. In addition you get a handwritten letter to the magazine stating that the letter should be published in its’ entirety without editing. That may explain why it was never published.

This almost historic slice of other people’s misery is expected to fetch upwards of $25K.