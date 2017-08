Michael Stanley & Tumbleweed Records: A Rocky Mountain High Story If There Ever Was…

Although my first major label release was on ABC/Dunhill Records as the bass player in a local group called Silk, the actual debut of that “Michael Stanley” character came in 1971 with my first solo album (also occasionally but incorrectly ¬†known as “the blue album” or “Rosewood Bitters”) on Tumbleweed Records out of Denver, Colorado. It was crazy, it was chaotic, and it was wonderful…and now, Light In The Attic, a label that deals in historic re-issues, has released “Sing It High, Sing It Low”, a compilation (available on CD & vinyl) that shines a light on one of the very first of the counter-culture’ s independent record labels.

