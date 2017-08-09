Michael Stanley & Tumbleweed Records: A Rocky Mountain High Story If There Ever Was…

August 9, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Michael Stanley, tumbleweed records

Although my first major label release was on ABC/Dunhill Records as the bass player in a local group called Silk, the actual debut of that “Michael Stanley” character came in 1971 with my first solo album (also occasionally but incorrectly  known as “the blue album” or “Rosewood Bitters”) on Tumbleweed Records out of Denver, Colorado. It was crazy, it was chaotic, and it was wonderful…and now, Light In The Attic, a label that deals in historic re-issues, has released “Sing It High, Sing It Low”, a compilation (available on CD & vinyl) that shines a light on one of the very first of the counter-culture’ s independent record labels.

