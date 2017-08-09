What Life Was Like During The Last Total Solar Eclipse

August 9, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Solar Eclipse
Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Later this month, August 21st to be specific, a total solar eclipse will sweep across a pretty large portion of the United States. A total solar eclipse is where the moon completely blocks the sun and they only happen about once every 18 months but aren’t able to be seen everywhere.

It’s a pretty big deal because the last time the US saw one of these was 38 years ago (2-26-79)!

Let’s take a look back at what our nation was like in ’79.

  • Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” was #1 on the charts
  • The most popular TV show was 60 Minutes
  • Jimmy Carter was President
  • Bruce Jenner was on the cover of GQ
  • Gas was less than 75 cents per gallon
  • OJ was still playing in the NFL
  • You could still smoke on an airplane

Check out the entire list and feel like you’re in a time machine with BuzzFeed’s Eclipse List.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live