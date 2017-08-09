What Life Was Like During The Last Total Solar Eclipse

Later this month, August 21st to be specific, a total solar eclipse will sweep across a pretty large portion of the United States. A total solar eclipse is where the moon completely blocks the sun and they only happen about once every 18 months but aren’t able to be seen everywhere.

It’s a pretty big deal because the last time the US saw one of these was 38 years ago (2-26-79)!

Let’s take a look back at what our nation was like in ’79.

Rod Stewart’s “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” was #1 on the charts

The most popular TV show was 60 Minutes

Jimmy Carter was President

Bruce Jenner was on the cover of GQ

Gas was less than 75 cents per gallon

OJ was still playing in the NFL

You could still smoke on an airplane

