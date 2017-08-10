Classic Rock Almanac August 10, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson celebrates his 70th birthday today (August 10th).

Anderson’s daughter Gael is married to a star of what American television series?

a) Billions

b) The Walking Dead

c) CSI

d) Ray Donovan

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Songwriter, performer, actor Isaac Hayes dies at his suburban Memphis home at age 65, two-and-a-half years after suffering a stroke.

2007-Joined by an orchestra and guest singers, Cheap Trick performs Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the Beatles album’s 40th anniversary.

2006-The James Gang kicks off its first U-S tour in 35 years in Sturgis, South Dakota.

1984-Red Hot Chili Peppers release their self-titled debut album.

1982-Southside Johnny Lyon, leader of The Asbury Jukes, marries Jill Glasner in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Bruce Springsteen performs at the wedding.

1974-Bob Dylan re-signs with Columbia Records after releasing two albums on the Asylum label.

1972-Paul and Linda McCartney are arrested for drug possesion after a concert in Gothenburg, Sweden. Paul is fined a thousand dollars and Linda 200 bucks.

1970-Jim Morrison goes on trial in Dade County, Florida. He faces four counts of indecent exposure and profanity from a March 1969 Miami concert at which he allegedly exposed himself onstage.

1968-Cream‘s half-studio, half-live Wheels of Fire double album starts a four-week run at number-one in Billboard.

1968-Deep Purple play their first major UK show, at the Sunbury Jazz and Blues Festival.

1968-The Band‘s debut album, Music From Big Pink, enters the album chart.

1964-The Beatles release “Please, Please Me,” backed with “From Me to You.”

BIRTHDAYS