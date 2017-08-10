The Daily Cut: Jethro Tull “Skating Away (on the Thin Ice of the New Day)”

August 10, 2017 8:10 AM
Jethro Tull: “Skating Away (on the Thin Ice of the New Day)”

ALBUM: War Child

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Ian Anderson

Although it got plenty of rock radio airplay, the second single off War Child and follow-up up to the number-12 “Bungle in the Jungle” failed to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson shared his feelings on the band’s classic “Skating Away (on the Thin Ice of the New Day).” “Just a song of optimism, I suppose in a slightly cynical delivery. I like once in a while to do a song that is sort of bright and vaguely cheerful, if perhaps sill slightly cynical at the back of it all. And that’s one of those cheery pieces that I feel is one of the better and longer lived pieces of Jethro Tull music.”

Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson celebrates his 70th birthday today (August 10th).

