Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

August 10, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Experimental Aircraft Association, Ford Tri-Motor, Lost Nation Airport
Photo by: Paula Balish

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the golden age of aviation history! The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio home today.  Today, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.

You can experience what it’s like this weekend August 10th – 12th at Lost Nation Airport in Willoughby, or Geauga County Airport on August 13th.

Check out my photos from my ride on Thursday August 10th, below

For more information about the history of the Ford Tri-Motor click here

Too schedule a ride and to find out prices click here

 

20664128 10210478618345574 121414294111405843 n Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

20170810 134136 Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

20170810 134126 Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

20170810 140637 Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

