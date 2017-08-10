Wonder What It Was Like To Fly In 1928

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the golden age of aviation history! The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio home today. Today, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and the Liberty Aviation Museum work together to showcase the historic aircraft around the country for all to enjoy.

You can experience what it’s like this weekend August 10th – 12th at Lost Nation Airport in Willoughby, or Geauga County Airport on August 13th.

Check out my photos from my ride on Thursday August 10th, below

