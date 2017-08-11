Classic Rock Almanac August 11, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Shel Talmy, the American record producer who oversaw the early recordings of both The Who and The Kinks, celebrates his 80th birthday today (August 11th).

The B-side of The Who’s debut single, “I Can’t Explain,” is a song credited to Talmy that had already been recorded by The Kinks on their first album. What is its title? a) “I’ve Been Driving on Bald Mountain”

b) “Night on Bald Mountain”

c) “Crazy Baldhead”

d) “Bald Headed Woman”

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Gregg Allman, Jai Johanny “Jaimoe” Johanson, Butch Trucks and Dickey Betts of the original Allman Brothers Band sue Universal Music Group for more than $10-million, claiming unpaid royalties from CD sales and digital downloads of tracks released by Capricorn Records between 1969 and 1980.

2001-Former Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts is arrested in his hometown of Osprey, Florida after his wife tells investigators he punched her in the face.

1999-KISS receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1995-Jerry Garcia‘s funeral is held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Belvedere, California.

1982-The Pretenders‘ self-titled debut is certified platinum, two years after its release.

1976-Who drummer Keith Moon has a breakdown at Miami’s Fontainebleu Hotel and lands in a Hollywood, Florida hospital, where he spends eight days under psychological care.

1975-Aerosmith‘s third album, Toys in the Attic, becomes its second album to be certified gold by the RIAA.

1966-The Beatles return to America. Arriving in Chicago, they host a press conference in which John Lennon tries to undo the damage of his “more popular than Jesus” remark. The tour’s first concert takes place the next night at the Windy City’s International Amphitheater.

