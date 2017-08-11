Not A Loss Of Life, But A Loss Of Pizza

Have you ever bought this brand of pizza? Digiorno brand frozen pizza who’s well know slogan is, “It’s not pizza, it’s Digiorno”. Well unfortunately for residents of Little Rock, Arkansas, 32,000 pounds of these Digiorno frozen brand pizzas never made it to the grocery store because a semi hauling them wrecked. Oh the…pepperoni and sausage! The anchovies! Oh, who cares about anchovies let them perish because who eats salted fish on a pizza?

Thanks to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the story and horrific of this pizza wreck HERE.

Have a great weekend, see you next week and thanks.

