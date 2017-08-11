Not A Loss Of Life, But A Loss Of Pizza

August 11, 2017 8:40 AM
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Pizza making is demonstrated during the International Day of Italian Cuisines at The Italian Culinary Academy at The International Culinary Center on January 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images for The Italian Culinary Academy at The International Culinary Center)

Have you ever bought this brand of pizza? Digiorno brand frozen pizza who’s well know slogan is, “It’s not pizza, it’s Digiorno”. Well unfortunately for residents of Little Rock, Arkansas, 32,000 pounds of these Digiorno frozen brand pizzas never made it to the grocery store because a semi hauling them wrecked. Oh the…pepperoni and sausage! The anchovies! Oh, who cares about anchovies let them perish because who eats salted fish on a pizza?

Thanks to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the story and horrific of this pizza wreck HERE.

Have a great weekend, see you next week and thanks.

http://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2017/aug/09/truck-spills-frozen-pizzas-i-30-little-rock-westbo/?breaking

