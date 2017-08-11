Steve Winwood to Release ‘Greatest Hits Live’

Steve Winwood will release a live greatest hits collection on September 1.

Greatest Hits Live is a 23-song collection, handpicked by Winwood and sourced from his personal archives of live performances and features rare, previously unreleased material touching on all aspects of Winwood’s extensive catalog.

Watch a live version of “Back in the High Life Again” from the forthcoming album, and check out the full tracklisting for Winwood’s live release below.

CD1

1. I’m A Man

2. Them Changes

3. Fly

4. Can’t Find My Way Home

5. Had To Cry Today

6. Low Spark of High Heeled Boys

7. Empty Pages

8. Back In The High Life Again

9. Higher Love

10. Dear Mr Fantasy

11. Gimme Some Lovin

CD2

1. Rainmaker

2. Pearly Queen

3. Glad

4. Why Can’t We Live Together

5. 40,000 Headmen

6. Walking In The Wind

7. Medicated Goo

8. John Barleycorn

9. While You See A Chance

10 Arc Of A Diver

11 Freedom Overspill

12 Roll With It