The Daily Cut: The Pretenders “Brass in Pocket”

The Pretenders: “Brass in Pocket”

ALBUM: The Pretenders

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Chrissie Hynde and James Honeyman-Scott

The band’s first U.S. single peaked at number-14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ever wonder about why the title “Brass in Pocket” was used for a song that doesn’t contain those words in it. Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders explains how it came about. ’Brass in Pocket’ was we did our first ever show, we supported this band in Wakefield – North of England. It’s an English thing, so if you’ve been to England you’ll know what I mean, it’s a kind of Northern thing. And these guys were sitting around, we had a meal together after the show, and the one guy was asking one of the other guys in his band if he’d taken his trousers to the dry cleaners and he said, ‘Oh, was there any brass in pocket?’ That’s their way of saying, ‘Had I left any money in the pockets?’ There’s the title of the song. I just thought it was very poetic.”

35 years ago today (August 11th, 1982), The Pretenders’ self-titled debut album was certified platinum for one million sales. It had taken just over two and a half years to reach that plateau.