40 Years Ago Today, In AC/DC History…August 12th, 1977! AC/DC Makes Their 1st Ever Appearance In Cleveland!

August 12, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: AC/DC
Photo: Chris V./WNCX Archives

On this day in AC/DC history…August 12th, 1977!  AC/DC is on their “Let There Be Rock”  summer tour of the U.S. and make their first ever stop in Cleveland, Ohio at The Cleveland Convention Center!  The show lands on a Friday night.  What a line-up for this show!  Fayrewether opens up the night by being first on stage.  They conclude and hand things over to AC/DC who in turn rocks The Cleveland Convention Center.  AC/DC then hands things over to the headliner…The Michael Stanley Band!  How AWESOME!  They return to Cleveland in just 10 days for their memorable performance at The Agora. Here was AC/DC’s set list, 40 years ago today.

Set List:

  1. Live Wire
  2. She’s Got Balls
  3. Problem Child
  4. Whole Lotta Rosie
  5. Dog Eat Dog
  6. The Jack
  7. Baby Please Don’t Go

Line up:

  • Angus Young – Lead Guitar
  • Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar
  • Bon Scott – Lead Vocals
  • Cliff WIlliams – Bass
  • Phil Rudd – Drums

Supporting:  The Michael Stanley Band

Bill:  The Michael Stanley Band, AC/DC, Fayrewether

Attendance:  9,925

Sorry, no footage from the night of the show but here are the guys rocking out to “Let There Be Rock” when they were at the Hippodrome later in the year in London.

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
August 12, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live