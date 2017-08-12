40 Years Ago Today, In AC/DC History…August 12th, 1977! AC/DC Makes Their 1st Ever Appearance In Cleveland!

On this day in AC/DC history…August 12th, 1977! AC/DC is on their “Let There Be Rock” summer tour of the U.S. and make their first ever stop in Cleveland, Ohio at The Cleveland Convention Center! The show lands on a Friday night. What a line-up for this show! Fayrewether opens up the night by being first on stage. They conclude and hand things over to AC/DC who in turn rocks The Cleveland Convention Center. AC/DC then hands things over to the headliner…The Michael Stanley Band! How AWESOME! They return to Cleveland in just 10 days for their memorable performance at The Agora. Here was AC/DC’s set list, 40 years ago today.

Set List:

Live Wire She’s Got Balls Problem Child Whole Lotta Rosie Dog Eat Dog The Jack Baby Please Don’t Go

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Bon Scott – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Supporting: The Michael Stanley Band

Bill: The Michael Stanley Band, AC/DC, Fayrewether

Attendance: 9,925

Sorry, no footage from the night of the show but here are the guys rocking out to “Let There Be Rock” when they were at the Hippodrome later in the year in London.