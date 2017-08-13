Classic Rock Almanac August 13, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Guitar great Les Paul, an innovator in instrumental and recording technology, dies at 94.

2006-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young perform at the site of the original Woodstock festival in Bethel, New York, where — 37 years earlier — the foursome had done its second-ever concert together.

2004-A Rolling Stones spokesman reveals that drummer Charlie Watts is being treated for throat cancer.

1999-Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall are “divorced” in London

1994-A rainy day-two at Woodstock ’94 sees performances by Rollins Band, The Band (with Roger McGuinn), Blind Melon, Cypress Hill, Joe Cocker, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Melissa Etheridge (doing a tribute to Janis Joplin), Primus, The Cranberries, a mud-caked Nine Inch Nails, Metallica and Aerosmith.

1994-Not far from the site of Woodstock ’94, fans gather for a free concert at the original Woodstock site in Bethel, New York. This show features Judy Collins, John Sebastian, Arlo Guthrie and Fleetwood Mac.

1992-Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s Texas Flood album goes gold.

1979-The Cheap Trick single “I Want You to Want Me” is certified gold.

1976-Fielding a five-man lineup, The Clash play their second show in front of an invited audience at a North London rehearsal studio.

1975-Just prior to the release of Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band start a five-night, two-shows-nightly run at New York’s Bottom Line.

1968-The Beatles record 14 takes of “Yer Blues,” leaving only a second John Lennon vocal track to be overdubbed the next day.

BIRTHDAYS

Tom Finch – 48 years old

Big Brother & the Holding Company guitarist (1997 – ’08). Born 1969.

Dan Fogelberg – Died in 2007

Best known as a folk-rock balladeer, the Illinois native was backed by Graham Nash on his first hit, “Part of the Plan.” He hit the Top 10 in the early ’80s with “Longer,” “Hard to Say,” “Same Old Lang Syne” and “Leader of the Band.” He released his final album Full Circle in 2003. A year later, he retired from performing after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and died on December 16th, 2007 at 56. Born 1951.