Classic Rock Almanac August 14, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: David Crosby celebrates his 76th birthday today (August 14th).

Crosby’s father, Floyd, was also in show business. What did David’s dad do? a) costume designer

b) cinematographer

c) soap opera actor

d) sang in Broadway musicals

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Jackson Browne sues the John McCain campaign for using his song “Running on Empty” in a political ad without permission.

2000-Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes cancel the rest of their tour after Page hurts his back.

1994-The final day of Woodstock ’94 features Arrested Development, The Allman Brothers Band, Traffic, Spin Doctors, Green Day (whose set ends in a mud fight with the audience), Paul Rodgers’ Rock and Roll Revue, Porno for Pyros, The Neville Brothers, Jimmy Cliff, Peter Gabriel, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bob Dylan.

1989-Bon Jovi‘s New Jersey becomes the first American album legally issued in the USSR. The group is mainly paid in firewood, since the government doesn’t allow rubles to leave the country.

1988-Guitarist Roy Buchanan dies after hanging himself in a Fairfax, Virginia jail cell.

1978-The Police release “Can’t Stand Losing You.”

1976-The Steve Miller Band releases “Rock ‘n Me.”

1969-Johnny Cash‘s “A Boy Named Sue” single is certified gold.

1965-The Beatles tape a segment for the fall’s first Ed Sullivan Show. The Fab Four do “I Feel Fine,” “I’m Down,” “Act Naturally” (with Ringo singing lead), “Ticket to Ride,” “Yesterday” (with Paul backed by the string section of the show’s orchestra) and “Help” (on which John stumbles over the words).

