The Daily Cut: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young “Deja Vu”

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: “Deja Vu”

ALBUM: Deja Vu

YEAR: 1970

WRITERS: David Crosby

Not released as a single, but got plenty of FM radio play.

David Crosby explains that his CSNY classic “Deja Vu” offers up a lot of insight into who he is. “‘Deja Vu’ is a very revealing thing, you know, because it’s a really strange piece of music. And you get a glimpse of how crazy I really am there. I do sort of believe in reincarnation. I can’t tell you why, I can’t make a case for it or anything, but it seems like something like that might be going on. That, lyrically, is what the song is about. But musically, it’s a really strange piece of work. Not at all sure how I got to there.”

