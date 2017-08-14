Eagles Add More Tour Dates

August 14, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: classic northwest, Eagles
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit (Getty Images )

You just knew when the Eagles accepted the dates at Classic East and Classic West that there would be more that just two shows. You weren’t being cynical, it was economically inevitable. The Classic Northwest show was tacked on, and now a 4 date mini tour is announced. Expect more.

  • 10/17 – Greensboro, NC – Coliseum
  • 10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
  • 10/24 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
  • 10/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Full info HERE

It’s being billed as “An Evening With The Eagles”. I guess if they added “With Family And Friends” to the bill it might hurt tickets sales even though it would be more accurate.

More from Bill Louis 10:00am To 3:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live