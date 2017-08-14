Eagles Add More Tour Dates

You just knew when the Eagles accepted the dates at Classic East and Classic West that there would be more that just two shows. You weren’t being cynical, it was economically inevitable. The Classic Northwest show was tacked on, and now a 4 date mini tour is announced. Expect more.

10/17 – Greensboro, NC – Coliseum

10/20 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

10/24 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

10/27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Full info HERE

It’s being billed as “An Evening With The Eagles”. I guess if they added “With Family And Friends” to the bill it might hurt tickets sales even though it would be more accurate.