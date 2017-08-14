Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bob Seger Night Moves

Bob Seger Night Moves

Some people grow their career piece by piece little by little; others have an event or milestone that changes everything. Yes in 1976 here in Cleveland we knew who Bob Seger was and the talent of his band. I had already seen him a few time, the first in a tiny little biker bar in Columbus Ohio called “The Sugar Shack”, it was 1972. I just love the tone of Seger’s voice and his mystic style. In December 1976, “Night Moves” reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Seger’s first hit single since Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man from 1969. It also charted at number five in Canada and was a top 25 hit in Australia. The song was responsible for changing Seger from being a popular regional favorite into a national star.

Night Moves (1976), released on Capitol Records. Seger wrote the song as a coming of age tale about adolescent love and adult memory of it. It was based on Seger’s own teenaged love affair he experienced in the early 1960s. It took him six months to write the song. The song was recorded quickly at Nimbus Nine Studios in Toronto, Ontario, with producer Jack Richardson. As much of Seger’s Silver Bullet Band had returned home by this point, the song was recorded with several local session musicians.

I was a little too tall

Could’ve used a few pounds

Tight pants points hardly reknown

She was a black haired beauty with big dark eyes

And points all her own sitting way up high

Way up firm and high

Out past the cornfields where the woods got heavy

Out in the back seat of my ’60 Chevy

Workin’ on mysteries without any clues

Workin’ on our night moves

Trying’ to make some front page drive-in news

Workin’ on our night moves in the summertime

In the sweet summertime

We weren’t in love oh no far from it

We weren’t searching for some pie in the sky summit

We were just young and restless and bored

Living by the sword

And we’d steal away every chance we could

To the backroom, the alley, the trusty woods

I used her she used me

But neither one cared

We were getting our share

Workin’ on our night moves

Trying to lose the awkward teenage blues

Workin’ on out night moves

In the summertime

And oh the wonder

Felt the lightning

And we waited on the thunder

Waited on the thunder

I woke last night to the sound of thunder

How far off I sat and wondered

Started humming a song from 1962

Ain’t it funny how the night moves

When you just don’t seem to have as much to lose

Strange how the night moves

With autumn closing in