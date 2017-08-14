Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Bob Seger Night Moves

Bob Seger Night Moves
Some people grow their career piece by piece little by little; others have an event or milestone that changes everything. Yes in 1976 here in Cleveland we knew who Bob Seger was and the talent of his band. I had already seen him a few time, the first in a tiny little biker bar in Columbus Ohio called “The Sugar Shack”, it was 1972. I just love the tone of Seger’s voice and his mystic style. In December 1976, “Night Moves” reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Seger’s first hit single since Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man from 1969. It also charted at number five in Canada and was a top 25 hit in Australia. The song was responsible for changing Seger from being a popular regional favorite into a national star.
Night Moves (1976), released on Capitol Records. Seger wrote the song as a coming of age tale about adolescent love and adult memory of it. It was based on Seger’s own teenaged love affair he experienced in the early 1960s. It took him six months to write the song. The song was recorded quickly at Nimbus Nine Studios in Toronto, Ontario, with producer Jack Richardson. As much of Seger’s Silver Bullet Band had returned home by this point, the song was recorded with several local session musicians.
I was a little too tall
Could’ve used a few pounds
Tight pants points hardly reknown
She was a black haired beauty with big dark eyes
And points all her own sitting way up high
Way up firm and high
Out past the cornfields where the woods got heavy
Out in the back seat of my ’60 Chevy
Workin’ on mysteries without any clues
Workin’ on our night moves
Trying’ to make some front page drive-in news
Workin’ on our night moves in the summertime
In the sweet summertime
We weren’t in love oh no far from it
We weren’t searching for some pie in the sky summit
We were just young and restless and bored
Living by the sword
And we’d steal away every chance we could
To the backroom, the alley, the trusty woods
I used her she used me
But neither one cared
We were getting our share
Workin’ on our night moves
Trying to lose the awkward teenage blues
Workin’ on out night moves
In the summertime
And oh the wonder
Felt the lightning
And we waited on the thunder
Waited on the thunder
I woke last night to the sound of thunder
How far off I sat and wondered
Started humming a song from 1962
Ain’t it funny how the night moves
When you just don’t seem to have as much to lose
Strange how the night moves
With autumn closing in