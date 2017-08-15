Breaded and batter fried pickles are amazing. I found a new twist on the fried pickle. They’re bacon wrapped pickle spears and will make a nice LOW CARB snack. I have been seeing the video all over facebook recently so I decided to try them. They’re very simple to make and you don’t need a lot of ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

Pickle Spears (I like Claussen)

Bacon Strips (as many strips as you have pickles)

Ranch Dressing with Sriracha Sauce (as little or as much as you like)

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Pat pickles dry with a paper towel, wrap one slice of bacon around the pickle, try to cover the entire pickle with the bacon and lay it on a shallow baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake pickles at 425 for 20-30 minutes or until bacon is brown and crispy. Let pickles sit for about 5 minutes to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature with ranch sriracha sauce.