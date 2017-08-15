Classic Rock Almanac August 15, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Tom Johnston celebrates his 69th birthday today (August 15th).

After falling ill during a Doobie Brothers tour in 1975, Johnston left the band for a solo career in 1977, and rejoined them for good a decade later. Who took Johnston’s place on tour when he initially got sick and stayed on with the band when he left? a) John McFee

b) Patrick Simmons

c) Jeff “Skunk” Baxter

d) Michael McDonald

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2001-Jeff Lynne cancels a planned Electric Light Orchestra tour of the US in support of the Zoom album because of poor ticket sales.

1999-David Crosby, Rick Danko are among the headliners at a 30th anniversary Woodstock concert at the festival’s original site, Max Yasgur‘s farm in Bethel, New York.

1991-Paul Simon does a free concert in New York’s Central Park and draws hundreds of thousands of fans.

1979-Led Zeppelin releases In Through the Out Door.

1969-The Woodstock Music and Art Fair begins on Max Yasgur‘s farm in Bethel, New York. The crowd exceeds 400,000, including many who didn’t buy tickets. The first day’s lineup includes Richie Havens, Sweetwater, Bert Sommer, Tim Hardin, Ravi Shankar, Melanie, Arlo Guthrie, whose set begins at five minutes to midnight, and closer Joan Baez, whose entire set actually takes place on the 16th.

1962-At the Cavern Club in Liverpool, drummer Pete Best plays what he doesn’t know is his final show as a member of The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS