Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven” Turns 25…

August 15, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: clint eastwood
Even right from the start I was never a “space” guy. You can keep your rocket ships and extraterrestrials; I just want my cowboys, gunfighters, and long slow panning shots of Monument Valley. And with that said, conventional wisdom seems to agree that 1992’s “Unforgiven”, starring and directed by Clint Eastwood, just might be, at least up until now, the last great western movie. And over at http://www.theringer.com, K. Austin Collins has a cool article that speaks to that point. Click HERE for the article…

