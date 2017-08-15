Family Dog TKO’s Intruder

August 15, 2017 8:59 AM
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Usually when you’re not home and your dog makes a mess, it’s not a good thing. Not HERE around Richmond, Virginia. Now this is a good dog and maybe another reason if you’re in the market for a new four legged family member to go get a bigger dog. Instead of installing one of those cute little designer dogs to protect your property while you’re not at home.

Think you’ll like the ending of this story thanks to WRIC-TV in Richmond where, the guy who broke into this home is probably more embarrassed, went away empty handed now has to explain to an ER staff about how come he looks like hell.

Have a great day.

Family returns home to find their walls and floors covered in blood after pet dog attacks intruder

