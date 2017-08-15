Graham Nash Extends 2017 North American Tour

By Annie Reuter
Graham Nash has extended his 2017 tour. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has added 21 dates to his North American stint, which now runs through October 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Once again Nash will be accompanied on guitar and vocals by longtime collaborator and This Path Tonight producer, Shane Fontayne.
Fans can expect songs spanning Nash’s 50-year career, from his early days in the Hollies, to Crosby, Stills & Nash, to tracks from his new solo album. On September 13 he will make a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where he will receive the Americana Music Association’s Spirit of Americana: Free Speech in Music Award.
For more information on Nash’s tour and tickets, visit his website. Complete tour dates are below.
Graham Nash’s 2017 North American Tour Dates
8/19 – Schwenksville, PA @ Philadelphia Folk Festival
9/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club
9/21 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
9/22 – Mt. Tabor, NJ @ The Tabernacle
9/23 – West Long Branch, NJ @ Center for the Arts
9/24 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
9/26 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate
9/27 – Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre
9/28 – Keene, NH @ The Colonial Theatre
9/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
10/1 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
10/2 – Ottawa, ON @ Centrepointe Mainstage Theatre
10/4 – Burlington, ON @ Burlington Performing Arts Centre
10/5 – Brampton, ON @ Rose Theatre
10/6 – North Bay, ON @ Capitol Centre
10/10 – Oakville,ON @ Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts
10/11 – Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre
10/13 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
10/14 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater