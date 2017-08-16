Browns Camp Notes: Hue Jackson Gives Team Break, To Name Preseason Game 2 Starter Wednesday

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Hue Jackson gave his team a little break Tuesday following their fourth consecutive practice and 15th overall of camp.

No pads and an evening off.

Jackson dismissed his team for a few hours to go enjoy the evening following practice allowing them to forego the usual nightly meetings they have before calling it a day.

“I think they deserve it,” Jackson said. “They have earned it. They have worked hard. They have done everything I have asked so I give them a treat every now and then.”

The evening away from the facility came with a stipulation: no problems off the field and be back in time for curfew.

“11 [p.m.]. Not 11:01 – 11, and I made that very clear,” Jackson said.

Looming Decision – Jackson plans to end the suspense over which quarterback will start the second preseason game on Wednesday.

“I think I will have a pretty good feel for where we are and what we are going to do,” Jackson said.

On Tuesday Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer split the reps with the first-team offense during team drills. The unofficial depth chart released by the team listed no changes at the position.

Pepper-ing Them – Rookie safety Jabrill Peppers had one of the more dominating practices for a Browns training camp in years on Monday with 3 pass break-ups, and interception and 1 vicious hit that could be heard a day later.

“I think yesterday I showed flashes of what I can do, but I still have a lot to improve on,” Peppers said. “It was good to finally get a turnover and to finally just play ball. I just feel like there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams praised Peppers’ versatility – he played 15 positions at Michigan during the 2016 season and is being moved around by Williams this year – before practice.

“He has done very well,” Williams said. “He has adapted very well. He has played really defensively every position but one that I might end up doing with him later on down the line. You might see him at middle linebacker, too, at times.”

Peppers is also slated to return kickoffs and punts for special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and he has shown the potential already to be the most dynamic returner for the team since Josh Cribbs.

“He is pretty dynamic at it,” Tabor said. “I think he is a good football player. I think when he was born, there was probably a football right next to him. It is just an innate ability for him. He understands and his football intelligence is extremely high.”

The G.O.A.T. Weighs In On Kaepernick – With former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick unemployed and the debate raging on as to whether or not he’s being blackballed, Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown took to Twitter Tuesday evening to weigh in on the situation.

“Jackie Robinson depended on Mr.Rickey, and together they broke the color line in baseball. Colin…there are owners to consult,” Brown tweeted.

Injury Report – DL Caleb Brantley (shoulder), DB Marcus Burley (face laceration), DB Ibraheim Campbell (concussion), OL Gabe Ikard (concussion), DL Cam Johnson (knee), DB Ed Reynolds II (knee) and DB Howard Wilson (knee-PUP).

Up Next – Practice 3:00-5:30 p.m