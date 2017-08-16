Classic Rock Almanac August 16, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Barry Hay, the lead singer of “Radar Love” group Golden Earring, turns 69 years old today (August 16th).

What country does Golden Earring hail from? a) Belgium

b) The Netherlands, also known as Holland

c) Germany

d) Scotland

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-The Rolling Stones preview their Licks tour in front of a star-studded crowd of a thousand at Toronto’s Palais Royale.

1997-Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the Pakistani singer who collaborated with Eddie Vedder, recorded for Peter Gabriel‘s RealWorld label and was revered throughout the music world, dies in London while awaiting a kidney transplant.

1985-Red Hot Chili Peppers release their second album, Freaky Styley, produced by George Clinton.

1983-Paul Simon weds actress Carrie Fisher, a marriage that ends in divorce two years later.

1979-The Knack‘s “My Sharona” is certified gold.

1977-Elvis Presley, 42, dies of heart failure at Graceland. Girlfriend Ginger Alden discovers his body on a bathroom floor. An autopsy finds 14 drugs in his system. Two days later, 75,000 fans attend his funeral. Elvis’s last day began with painkillers from the eager-to-prescribe Doctor George Nichopoulous. He had trouble sleeping, played a brief game of racquetball, tinkered on the piano and then took a mid-morning nap. He died shortly after waking up.

1975-Peter Gabriel leaves Genesis for a solo career. Drummer Phil Collins takes over as the band’s vocalist.

1974-The Ramones play CBGB in New York for the first time.

1969-The second day of Woodstock includes sets by Arlo Guthrie (who starts at five minutes to midnight) and Joan Baez (who ends at 2:00 a.m.), followed by the scheduled p.m. acts that finish before midnight. They include Santana, Canned Heat, Mountain and the Grateful Dead. There’s also an unscheduled performance by John Sebastian during the afternoon.

