The Daily Cut: Santana “Soul Sacrifice”

Santana: “Soul Sacrifice”

ALBUM: Santana

YEAR: 1969

WRITERS: David Brown, Marcus Malone, Gregg Rolie, Carlos Santana

Wasn’t released as a single here, though it was in Holland and went Top 20 there.

Santana played the Woodstock Festival on August 16th, 1969, before it had released any music as a band. “Soul Sacrifice” was the final number the band played there and the performance that appeared in the movie Woodstock. Carlos Santana shares his memories of the song. “’Soul Sacrifice’ was one of those songs like the Grateful Dead that every time we play it you always see people dancing, whether they know how to dance or not. It all depends on the eye of the beholder, they’re not inhibited, they just go out there and dance. Some of it really reminds me of the Grateful Dead in Aquatic Park and Hippie Hill and the San Francisco Street Festival and people just dancing and forgetting about unhappiness for a while.”

Santana appeared at the Woodstock Festival 48 years ago today.