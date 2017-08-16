The Daily Cut: Santana “Soul Sacrifice”

August 16, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: santana, The Daily Cut

Santana: “Soul Sacrifice”

ALBUM: Santana

YEAR: 1969

WRITERS: David Brown, Marcus Malone, Gregg Rolie, Carlos Santana

Wasn’t released as a single here, though it was in Holland and went Top 20 there.

Santana played the Woodstock Festival on August 16th, 1969, before it had released any music as a band. “Soul Sacrifice” was the final number the band played there and the performance that appeared in the movie Woodstock. Carlos Santana shares his memories of the song. “’Soul Sacrifice’ was one of those songs like the Grateful Dead that every time we play it you always see people dancing, whether they know how to dance or not. It all depends on the eye of the beholder, they’re not inhibited, they just go out there and dance. Some of it really reminds me of the Grateful Dead in Aquatic Park and Hippie Hill and the San Francisco Street Festival and people just dancing and forgetting about unhappiness for a while.”

Santana appeared at the Woodstock Festival 48 years ago today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live