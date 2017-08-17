The Daily Cut: Big Brother and the Holding Company “Piece of My Heart”

August 17, 2017 8:08 AM
Big Brother and the Holding Company: “Piece of My Heart”

ALBUM: Cheap Thrills

YEAR: 1968

WRITERS: Jerry Ragovoy, Bert Bern

Peaked at number-12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Big Brother and the Holding Company were the second artist to record “Piece of My Heart.” Their late guitarist Sam Andrew, who arranged their version and played all the solos, explains how they got it and what they did to it. “That was a song by Jerry Ragovoy in New York. It’s a beautiful song and Erma Franklin, who’s Aretha’s sister, sang it in a real slow, kind of easy style – very beautiful. And we changed it into sort of like the white kids do it version.”

Janis Joplin was one of the artists who performed during what was supposed to be the final day of the Woodstock Festival 48 years ago today (August 17th, 1969). It actually ended up running over to the next day.

