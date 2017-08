After being “educated” by PETA, Jon Bon Jovi is replacing the leather patches on his clothing lines’ $275 jeans with “vegan leather”, which is actually vinyl. Fake leather, same price? What a deal…err, I mean what’s the deal?

Full info HERE

Actually, leather or not, the only time I’d plunk down $275 for a pair of jeans would be on the way to my nice new room at the asylum!