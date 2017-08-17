Bull Moose Goes M-I-A

August 17, 2017 9:06 AM
PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Although we haven’t had seen nor heard on one breaking free for awhile, remember earlier this year when we’ve had huge hooves of beef, as in cows and steers make a run for it from a slaughterhouse, so they don’t become neatly wrapped packages of filet, New York strips and porterhouse steaks. HERE in Massachusetts, one big bull moose doesn’t want to end up like one either.

And at this hour, this moose is still loose and can’t say I blame him. Thanks to WHDH-TV in Boston for the story and you have a great day. And happy Friday-Eve too.

 

More from Slats 5:30am To 10:00am
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live