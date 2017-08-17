Classic Rock Almanac August 17, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Boston drummer Sib Hashian would have been 68 years old today (August 17th).

How many Boston albums is Hashian credited with playing drums on? a) one

b) two

c) three

d) four

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bruce Hornsby releases Halcyon Days, with guest appearances by Sting, Eric Clapton and Elton John.

1997-Metallica‘s James Hetfield marries Francesca, a former costumer for the band.

1986-Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen plays his first concert since losing his left arm in a car accident at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Castle Donington in England.

1977-A day after Elvis Presley‘s death, President Jimmy Carter issues a statement praising him as “unique and irreplaceable” and crediting him with “permanently chang[ing] the face of American popular culture.”

1974-Bad Company, the British supergroup formed by ex-members of Free, King Crimson and Mott the Hoople, releases its debut single, “Can’t Get Enough.”

1973-The Rolling Stones “Angie” is released as a single in the U.K. Its U.S. release will take place 11 days later.

1969-The artists who actually play full sets during the day Woodstock was scheduled to have ended are Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Sly and the Family Stone, The Who and Jefferson Airplane between 12:30 and 9:40 a.m. and Joe Cocker, Country Joe and the Fish, Ten Years After and The Band between 2:30 and 10:50 p.m. The festival actually concludes with six more acts on August 18th.

1968-Deep Purple releases a cover of Joe South‘s “Hush.”

1960-The Beatles play their first gig in Hamburg.