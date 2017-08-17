Family Says Johnny Cash ‘Would Be Horrified’ by Association with Neo-Nazi Movement

By Robyn Collins

A neo-Nazi seen wearing a Johnny Cash T-shirt has been denounced by the Cash family.

The Facebook post attributed to Cash’s children, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, Tara and John Carter Cash, explained that their father “would be horrified,” and they are “sickened by the association,” with someone who was caught on film “spewing hatred and bile.”

As they point out that their father fought for Native American rights, protested the Vietnam War and “was a voice for the poor, the struggling and the disenfranchised, and an advocate for the rights of prisoners,” they leave no question as to their stand in the case of Charlottesville.



The siblings call the “white supremacists and neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville” a “poison in our society.”

The post goes on, “To any who claim supremacy over other human beings, to any who believe in racial or religious hierarchy: we are not you. Our father, as a person, icon, or symbol, is not you. We ask that the Cash name be kept far away from destructive and hateful ideology.”