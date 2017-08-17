Kansas Announces Live Concert Album “Leftoverture Live & Beyond” To Be Release November 3

Fans can pre-order starting August 23, by visiting http://www.kansasband.com

“Leftoverture Live & Beyond,” will be released on November 3, 2017, on Inside Out Music and is distributed by The Orchard. The album will be available as a double CD digipak, four 180 Gram Vinyl boxed set, and digitally on iTunes and Google Play.

Leftoverture Live & Beyond Track Listing:

1.) Icarus II

2.) Icarus

3.) Point of Know Return

4.) Paradox

5.) Journey from Mariabronn

6.) Lamplight Symphony

7.) Dust in the Wind

8.) Rhythm in the Spirit

9.) The Voyage of Eight Eighteen

10.) Section 60

11.) Carry On Wayward Son

12.) The Wall

13.) What’s on My Mind

14.) Miracles out of Nowhere

15.) Opus Insert

16.) Questions of My Childhood

17.) Cheyenne Anthem

18.) Magnum Opus

19.) Portrait (He Knew)

KANSAS will resume the Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour this fall. More information on the tour, including specific Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour dates, can be found at http://www.kansasband.com.