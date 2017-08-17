Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day 38 Special Chain Lightning

38 Special Chain Lightning
Initially, .38 Special were one of many Southern rock bands in the vein of the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd; in fact, the band was led by Donnie Van Zant, the brother of Skynyrd’s leader, Ronnie Van Zant. After releasing a couple of albums of straight-ahead Southern boogie, the band revamped its sound to fall halfway between country-fried blues-rock and driving, arena-ready hard rock. The result was a string of hit albums and singles in the early ’80s, highlighted by “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” and “Like No Other Night.” .38 Special’s popularity dipped in the late ’80s as MTV-sponsored pop and heavy metal cut into their audience. Though the band had its biggest hit in 1989 with the ballad “Second Chance,” it proved to be their last gasp — they faded away in the early ’90s, retiring to the oldies circuit.
On a rainy night, you showed up at my door
Child of the night, down and forlorn
Still I took you in, it’s in the stars above
All girls are made the same, they all need a little love
And the magic of the moment
Exploded with desire
When the time is right, the sparks ignite
And set the night on fire
It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
Hot on the heels of a Saturday night
Chain lightnin’, out of control
Straight to the heart and down to your soul
Chain lightnin’, heavens above
Another day older, still searching for love
Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight
I was livin’ hard, I was feelin’ down and lonely
When toward the boulevard, a limousine moved slowly
And I noticed in the back seat, a lady wrapped in fur
Her eyes burned through me and mine stared back at her
And I recognized the moment
As I opened up her door
I knew, I would regret it
I’ve been burned before
It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
Hot on the heels of a Saturday night
Chain lightnin’, out of control
Straight to the heart and down to your soul
Chain lightnin’, heavens above
Another day older, still searching for love
Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight
And Lord, it’s so hot when the chain reaction is set off with a kiss
And it’s so tough when the satisfaction is greater than the risk
When you look in her eyes and you realize
This time you can’t resist, it’s chain lightnin’
And the magic of the moment
Exploded with desire
When the time is right, the sparks ignite
And set the night on fire
It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
Hot on the heels of a Saturday night
Chain lightnin’, out of control
Straight to the heart and down to your soul
Chain lightnin’, heavens above
Another day older, still searching for love
Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight
And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight