Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day 38 Special Chain Lightning

38 Special Chain Lightning

Initially, .38 Special were one of many Southern rock bands in the vein of the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd; in fact, the band was led by Donnie Van Zant, the brother of Skynyrd’s leader, Ronnie Van Zant. After releasing a couple of albums of straight-ahead Southern boogie, the band revamped its sound to fall halfway between country-fried blues-rock and driving, arena-ready hard rock. The result was a string of hit albums and singles in the early ’80s, highlighted by “Caught Up in You,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” and “Like No Other Night.” .38 Special’s popularity dipped in the late ’80s as MTV-sponsored pop and heavy metal cut into their audience. Though the band had its biggest hit in 1989 with the ballad “Second Chance,” it proved to be their last gasp — they faded away in the early ’90s, retiring to the oldies circuit.

On a rainy night, you showed up at my door

Child of the night, down and forlorn

Still I took you in, it’s in the stars above

All girls are made the same, they all need a little love

And the magic of the moment

Exploded with desire

When the time is right, the sparks ignite

And set the night on fire

It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

Hot on the heels of a Saturday night

Chain lightnin’, out of control

Straight to the heart and down to your soul

Chain lightnin’, heavens above

Another day older, still searching for love

Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight

I was livin’ hard, I was feelin’ down and lonely

When toward the boulevard, a limousine moved slowly

And I noticed in the back seat, a lady wrapped in fur

Her eyes burned through me and mine stared back at her

And I recognized the moment

As I opened up her door

I knew, I would regret it

I’ve been burned before

It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

Hot on the heels of a Saturday night

Chain lightnin’, out of control

Straight to the heart and down to your soul

Chain lightnin’, heavens above

Another day older, still searching for love

Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight

And Lord, it’s so hot when the chain reaction is set off with a kiss

And it’s so tough when the satisfaction is greater than the risk

When you look in her eyes and you realize

This time you can’t resist, it’s chain lightnin’

And the magic of the moment

Exploded with desire

When the time is right, the sparks ignite

And set the night on fire

It’s chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

Hot on the heels of a Saturday night

Chain lightnin’, out of control

Straight to the heart and down to your soul

Chain lightnin’, heavens above

Another day older, still searching for love

Chain lightnin’, too hot to fight

And it’s hotter than hell in the heavens tonight