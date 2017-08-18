Classic Rock Almanac August 18, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain of Nirvana and Courtney Love of Hole, was born 25 years ago today (August 18th, 1992).

Who is Frances Bean’s godfather? a) Michael Stipe

b) Krist Novoselic

c) Dave Grohl

d) Billy Corgan

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Kenny Edwards, Linda Ronstadt‘s bass player in both The Stone Poneys and during her years as a superstar in the 1970s, dies of cancer and a blood disorder at 64.

1997-The Rolling Stones announce their world tour during a press conference underneath New York’s Brooklyn Bridge. Mick Jagger drives Keith, Charlie and Ronnie across the bridge to the press conference in a 1955 Cadillac convertible.

1986-Bon Jovi releases Slippery When Wet.

1984-The annual Monsters of Rock festival rocks England’s Castle Donnington, with AC/DC, Van Halen, Motley Crue and Ozzy Osbourne on the bill.

1977-Elvis Presley‘s funeral is held at Graceland in Memphis, with 150 mourners inside and 75,000 outside. 18 white limousines and a white hearse travel to the mausoleum where he is laid to rest.

1977-The Police perform as a trio for the first time after guitarist Henri Padovani leaves the band.

1974-Swiss keyboardist Patrick Moraz replaces Rick Wakeman in Yes. Moraz later joins The Moody Blues.

1973-Jethro Tull hits number-one on the album chart with A Passion Play.

1973-The Doobie Brothers release “China Grove.”

1969-Although it wasn’t scheduled to, the Woodstock festival actually ends on this day. Between midnight and around 11:10 am when Jimi Hendrix leaves the stage, there are sets by Johnny Winter, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Sha Na Na and Hendrix, with his new band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows.

1967-The Rolling Stones release “We Love You,” their first single following Mick Jagger and Keith Richards‘s drug trial in London. The song opens with the clang of jail doors.

BIRTHDAYS