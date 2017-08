Gene Simmons of KISS caused a furor when he tried to trademark the “devil horns” gesture made popular by metal bands. He already owns the money bag logo and the term “motion pictures”. He says that he can do anything he wants to do. And he often does!

Gene dropped his attempt at trademarking the devil horns quickly after a tidal wave of negative reaction. Or maybe he just dropped it because he wanted to do it.