The Daily Cut: Foreigner “Hot Blooded”

Filed Under: Foreigner, Lou Gramm, Mick Jones, The Daily Cut

Foreigner: “Hot Blooded”

ALBUM: Double Vision

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Lou Gramm, Mick Jones

Peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lou Gramm’s words to “Hot Blooded” may have some personal meaning to him, but guitarist Mick Jones explains that when the music for the song was coming together, something happened that led to the eventual lyrics and title. “That was a very spontaneous song, it came together in the studio. Actually, while I was playing it, we still didn’t have the title for it. But we were really ferociously jamming on it and suddenly my amp caught fire in the studio — almost burnt the studio down. So that’s kind of the vibe of that song, sort of where it comes from.”

Original Foreigner drummer Dennis Elliott celebrates his 67th birthday today (August 18th).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

September 15, 2017: Tickets On Sale Now
Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live