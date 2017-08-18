The Daily Cut: Foreigner “Hot Blooded”

Foreigner: “Hot Blooded”

ALBUM: Double Vision

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Lou Gramm, Mick Jones

Peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lou Gramm’s words to “Hot Blooded” may have some personal meaning to him, but guitarist Mick Jones explains that when the music for the song was coming together, something happened that led to the eventual lyrics and title. “That was a very spontaneous song, it came together in the studio. Actually, while I was playing it, we still didn’t have the title for it. But we were really ferociously jamming on it and suddenly my amp caught fire in the studio — almost burnt the studio down. So that’s kind of the vibe of that song, sort of where it comes from.”

Original Foreigner drummer Dennis Elliott celebrates his 67th birthday today (August 18th).