The Solar Eclipse Apocalypse

Solar Eclipse AFP / ALEJANDRO PAGNI

So this historical, solar eclipse event happens three days from now and…didn’t the state of Oregon know that this eclipse was coming? Gas, glasses and weed are in short supply if not out in certain parts of the state. In fact, the Governor of the state of Oregon, contacted the Governor from the neighboring state of Washington asking for help with the hemp shortage.

And it looks like folks in Oregon need a chill pill of something because this is now, their Woodstock. From 1969. Thanks to KTVZ-TV there with the story. You have a great weekend. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 am. And don’t forget your eclipse glasses for Monday too.

http://www.ktvz.com/news/long-gas-lines-in-co-some-outages-as-eclipse-approaches/605684306

