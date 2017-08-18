Where To Get Your Solar Eclipse Glasses

The solar eclipse is on Monday (8/21) and if you haven’t gotten your eclipse glasses yet, now is the time to get them! Looking at a solar eclipse is the same as looking at the sun, as damaging UV rays can cause serious eye damage. Even though the moon will be in front of the sun, that doesn’t stop the UV rays and we want you to protect your eyes and enjoy the eclipse!

If you haven’t gotten your eclipse glasses yet, here is a list of where you can get them, brands to look for, etc. Keep in mind that some of these places are noted for Oregon only because Oregon will see totality, whereas in Ohio, we should have 85-90 percent totality, depending on which area of the state you’re in. Click here to see how you can tell that you have a reputable pair of eclipse glasses and test them out before the eclipse.