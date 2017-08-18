Where To Get Your Solar Eclipse Glasses

Filed Under: Solar Eclipse
IN SPACE - MAY 20: In this handout provided by NASA, sun spots are seen as the moon moves into a full eclipse position after reaching annularity during the first annular eclipse seen in the U.S. since 1994 on May 20, 2012. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular eclipse appears too small to cover the sun completely, leaving a ring of fire effect around the moon. The eclipse is casting a shallow path crossing the West from west Texas to Oregon then arcing across the northern Pacific Ocean to Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images)

The solar eclipse is on Monday (8/21) and if you haven’t gotten your eclipse glasses yet, now is the time to get them! Looking at a solar eclipse is the same as looking at the sun, as damaging UV rays can cause serious eye damage. Even though the moon will be in front of the sun, that doesn’t stop the UV rays and we want you to protect your eyes and enjoy the eclipse!

If you haven’t gotten your eclipse glasses yet, here is a list of where you can get them, brands to look for, etc. Keep in mind that some of these places are noted for Oregon only because Oregon will see totality, whereas in Ohio, we should have 85-90 percent totality, depending on which area of the state you’re in. Click here to see how you can tell that you have a reputable pair of eclipse glasses and test them out before the eclipse.

