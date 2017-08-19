Classic Rock Almanac August 19, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Singer Gary Glitter is released from a Vietnamese prison and deported after serving time for child molestation. He is forced to return home to Britain when no other country will take him.

2007-Come Together, a tribute concert for the late Boston singer Brad Delp, is held at Boston’s Bank of America Pavilion.

1997-Fleetwood Mac releases a live reunion album, The Dance.

1984-Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys is arrested on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Dallas and charged with criminal trespass. He is released on $200 bond and the charge is later dropped.

1972-Chicago Five, featuring “Saturday in the Park,” becomes the band’s first number-one album, beginning a nine-week run at the top spot.

1971-Led Zeppelin begins a North American tour in Vancouver, British Columbia.

1969-Woodstock stars Jefferson Airplane, David Crosby and Joni Mitchell–who didn’t attend the concert but would write the definitive song about it–are guests on T-V’s Dick Cavett Show. (Jimi Hendrix was supposed to be on as well but overslept and missed the taping.)

1967-Ringo Starr becomes a father for the second time as wife Maureen gives birth to a son, Jason Starkey. “All You Need Is Love” reaches number-one for the first time, while Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band begins its eighth straight week at the top of the album chart.

1962-Ringo Starr plays the Cavern Club in Liverpool for the first time as a member of The Beatles. George Harrison gets a black eye after Pete Best fans start a fight.